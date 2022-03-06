Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

