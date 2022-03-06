Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 8,436,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,745. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.