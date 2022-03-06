Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Financial Contrast

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 15.79 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -14.48 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 351.90 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.58

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guardant Health and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $138.40, indicating a potential upside of 138.95%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

