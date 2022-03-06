Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

