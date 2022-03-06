Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448,222 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $3,208,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

