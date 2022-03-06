Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

