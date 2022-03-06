Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.48. 1,099,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,913. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

