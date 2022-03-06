Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $85,399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $117.93 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

