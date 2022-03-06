Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $245.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

