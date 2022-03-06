Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $894,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.