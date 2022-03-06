Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 131.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.40.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

