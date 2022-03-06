Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 234,448 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,448 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $12.98 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

