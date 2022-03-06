Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.