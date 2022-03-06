Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several research firms recently commented on VG. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Vonage stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.
In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,796 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
