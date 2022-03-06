Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several research firms recently commented on VG. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Vonage stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,796 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

