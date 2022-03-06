Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,128 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 461,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.