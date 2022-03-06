Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

