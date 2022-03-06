VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $970.59

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.59 ($13.02) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.54). VP shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.62), with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

VP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.58) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on VP from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 1,050 ($14.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £347.74 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 933.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 970.72.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

