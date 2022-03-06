Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Acquires $115,600.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

