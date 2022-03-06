vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VTVT stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

