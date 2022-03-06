Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Update

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Want Want China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of WWNTY opened at $48.83 on Friday. Want Want China has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

