Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WRE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 359,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

