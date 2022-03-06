WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235.77 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $235.77 million and $33.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

