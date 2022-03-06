Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,700 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

