Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

