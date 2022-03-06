Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,211. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

