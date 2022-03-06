Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.