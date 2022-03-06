Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 17,162,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,497,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

