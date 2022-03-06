Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. 11,858,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

