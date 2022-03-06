Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.