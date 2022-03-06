Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.
Shares of WB stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
