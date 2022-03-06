Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.35% of Ichor worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

