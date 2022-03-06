Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.58% of Calavo Growers worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

