Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.95% of Community West Bancshares worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CWBC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

