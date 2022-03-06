Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 137,287 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

