Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 38,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

