Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $23.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.