Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $23.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
