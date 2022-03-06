Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

