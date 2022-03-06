Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

