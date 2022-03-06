Wendy Bridges Sells 1,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 249.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 44,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 136.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

