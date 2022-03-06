Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 284,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,473. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.