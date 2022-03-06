Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

