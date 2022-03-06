Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,788. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

