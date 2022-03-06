Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Weyco Group has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

