Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.46

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$59.46 and last traded at C$59.42, with a volume of 571229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.79.
WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.25.
The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.89. The company has a market cap of C$26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
