Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders purchased 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

