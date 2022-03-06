Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

