Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $486.10

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 486.10 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 489.40 ($6.57), with a volume of 394576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502.40 ($6.74).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($12.01) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 618.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 810.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

