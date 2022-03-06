Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

WKHS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

