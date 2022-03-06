Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

