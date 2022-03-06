W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $144.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $556.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.55 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,441,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,922. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

