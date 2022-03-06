W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 6.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 118,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,085,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
