W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 6.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 118,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,085,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

